Pokemon Go Plugging Along Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is hosting a Grubbin Community Day event, which brings with it the Plugging Along Special Research quest. Here’s how to complete this research quest and claim your rewards.

Pokemon Go is hosting another Community Day event for the month of September, this time focuses on Gen 7’s Bug-type, Grubbin.

These events are great chances to stock up on a specific Pokemon, catch Shiny versions of the featured Pokemon, and earn exclusive moves for Vikavolt. The Community Day event begins on September 23, 2023, and will last from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Additionally, Grubbin’s Community Day comes with an exclusive Special Research quest calling Plugging Along. Here’s a breakdown of the tasks available for it and the rewards you can earn by completing it.

Niantic Pokemon Go’s Grubbin Community Day event also brings the Plugging Along Special Research quest.

Pokemon Go Plugging Along Special Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks and rewards for the Plugging Along Special Research:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – Poke Ball x15

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Grubbin Candy x20

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Grubbin x1, Incense x1

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Pinap Berry x10

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin

Evolve 3 Grubbin – Grubbin Candy x30

Rewards: 4500 XP, Grubbin x1, Star Piece x1

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Great Ball x15

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin

Evolve 1 Charjabug – Grubbin Candy x50

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Charjabug x1, Rocket Radar x1

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward: Ultra Ball x15

Claim Reward: Grubbin

Claim Reward: Silver Pinap Berry x2

Rewards: 5500 XP, Vikavolt x1, Rare Candy x3

How to get the Plugging Along Special Research quest

To gain access to the Plugging Along Special Research quest for the Grubbin Community Day, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. The Grubbin Community Day event takes place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

You can complete the Special Research anytime, but it will be easier to do so during the Grubbin’s Community Day event.

That’s everything you need to about the Plugging Along Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

