Pokemon Go players wish for mainline feature but only if it’s “extremely rare”

Pokemon Go players who believe the time is right for Niantic to introduce a popular feature from the mainline series have questioned how it could work in the mobile spin-off.

When asking for others’ input on Reddit whether Bottle Caps should be added to PoGo, the majority were supportive, stipulating that the currency should be “extremely rare” to maintain balance and avoid devaluing players’ existing Hundo and Shundo collections.

“Maybe if a Bottle Cap was insanely rare, and I mean as rare as Master Balls, then maybe,” came one response. “They would have to be uber-rare, meaning one every couple years or so. It would be rare and meaningful,” they continued.

Others agreed with the prospect of having Bottle Caps be a rarity in line with Master Balls, which are only obtainable in limited quantities.

“I think doing quests like for the Master Ball with three stages would be a good idea. Each stage gives you one for each stat, with the quest restarting each season,” one user suggested.

A major benefit of their inclusion, one explained, would be allowing players to ‘fix’ otherwise imperfect Shinies or Legendaries falling just short of being statistically perfect. “Say my favorite is Mew and I get horrible IVs on it. At least let me, over a long time, max them.”

In the RPG games, Trainers can obtain gold and silver Bottle Caps that, when given to a designated NPC, allow any Pokemon’s inherent IVs to be boosted to their maximum. The process, known as Hyper Training, can make even the most unremarkable ‘mon a meta battler.

For now, the only way to get perfect specimens of any desirable battler in Pokemon Go is to rely entirely on luck. Looking for a list of all the best attackers and defenders in PvE and PvP? Check out our in-depth breakdown of the meta.