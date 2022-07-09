Pokemon Go players want Overwatch 2-style buff to character creation

Zackerie Fairfax . 6 hours ago

Pokemon Go players request Niantic add a buff to character models, similar to Overwatch 2, after noticing how flat one of the character’s regions is.

Niantic has recently taken away numerous accessibility features that have sent players into fits of rage. These include reduced Community Day times, nerfing Incense effectiveness, and lowering Shiny rates during events.

This often leads to an outcry from the community asking Niantic to make essential changes. However, eagle-eyed players recently spotted an “issue” with the character models they won’t stand for.

While both the male and female character models sport athletic builds, players have noticed a distinct lack of buttocks. While it isn’t a feature that directly impacts gameplay, players are demanding an arse buff, and there are no butts about it.

Pokemon Go players want junk in the trunk

Reddit user chickenfoot4less posted a screenshot of their avatar’s derriere – or lack thereof – to send a message to Niantic. They stated, “Niantic it’s OK to add a butt, it won’t corrupt the children.”

They weren’t the only player that felt the lack of lipid was unacceptable. Other users shared their opinions stating, “Damn, Lopunny shaped better than this.” Another stated, “It looks like it ate something sour.”

Others called back to the Pokemon Go Holiday 2016 controversy which featured a similar response from players. The event’s loading screen originally featured a female avatar silhouette with their hip jutting out but was later updated to remove the emphasis on their tushy.

What Pokemon Go players are seemingly looking for is an update to character models similar to that of Overwatch 2. In Blizzard’s upcoming hero-shooter, players discovered that both D.Va and Tracer have been given serious bum upgrades.

Accentuating features likely won’t be on Niantic’s radar for important changes, but it’s an asset Pokemon Go players want nonetheless.