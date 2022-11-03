Pokemon Go players want Niantic to reverse “ridiculous” Community Day changes

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Pokemon Go Community Day players are calling for Niantic to reverse changes they made to the events.

Teddiursa will be the headliner for November, with a Classic version falling alongside that. That said, the game’s developers have been asked to perform a u-turn with Community Day time slots.

These were extended to six hours during the global health crisis, before being reset back to the original three-hour time slot.

Many new players who picked up the game during that period of time, however, have found it difficult to adapt. As a result, they would like changes to solve the issue.

Pokemon Go fans want Community Day change reversed

On the Pokemon Go Reddit page, one user claimed they no longer have the time to participate in events, after checking out the timeline for the Classic Community Day for Dratini.

They posted: “Decided to check how long the Dratini event was going to be, it’s only from 2pm to 5pm.

“I have to go to work that day, doesn’t sound all bad until I say I’m working until 5 meaning I have literally no time to go on Pokemon go! Why have they gotten shorter anyways? I swear they used to be like 8 hours!”

One responded: “It makes you wonder, why couldn’t the Community Days stay six hours since it was such an obvious quality of life improvement?”

Another replied: “It’s utterly ridiculous that Niantic just expects people to not have any obligations on Saturday to play the game.”

Whether Niantic would be receptive to extending these in-game events remains to be seen.