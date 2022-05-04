Pokemon Go players want classic feature to fix “brutal” Latias & Latios raids

As Mega Latios and Mega Latias make their long-awaited Pokemon Go debuts, some fans are calling for the inclusion of Pokemon Centers to help with the difficulty of the raid battles.

Pokemon Centers have been notably absent from Pokemon Go since its debut in 2016.

Instead, players had to heal their Pokémon using items they found through PokeStops or spending money to buy more revives and potions from the in-game shop.

But, with Mega Latios and Latias finally making their way to the game’s raid battles, the fight’s difficulty has some trainers looking for Niantic to incorporate Pokemon Centers the alleviate the challenge.

Pokemon Go trainers want Niantic to introduce the Pokemon Center

In two posts submitted to the Pokemon Go Reddit forum, Redditors Kelvinyu0810 and Natural_Effect_9911 shared their frustrations with the current difficulties of the Mega raids.

Redditor Natural_Effect_9911 posted a discussion to Reddit titled “Its time for Pokemon center!!” In the post, they vent their unhappiness with the difficulty spike of tier six Mega raids like Latios and Latias and his team’s lack of sufficient healing.

Seemingly piggybacking off of these Sentiments, Kelvinyu0810 posted a complaint titled “The worst raid battle experience ever,” where the Redditor explains why he’s been frustrated with the Mega Raids.

“As other players mentioned, the difficulties were too hard. I know Niantic wants to make something become challenging, but it has to depend on different situations. For the big city, it may be fine. However, there would be issues in some of the small towns.”

“Next, they do not change the reward for the Time Length of Mega Raid, which leads to decreased number of balls obtained compared with the Tier 5 raid. Other things, the reward for healing and revive have not increased as well we are lack those kinds of materials.”

The comment sections of both posts were teeming with trainers who were equally unpleased with the “unnecessarily challenging” battles with the newly added Mega Latios and Latias.

One person said: “Latios has wiped out all my potions; we really do need a Pokemon Center for FREE, lol.”

While another person, going more in-depth, commented: “I just finished a raid, 12 people in the lobby, and we got straight up killed. It was awful. I brought three megas of my own, and we didn’t even bring the yellow before timed out.”

“This has not been fun for me despite getting a shiny earlier, and it’s a great way to discourage newer players from participating. So I’m about to find a mental health counselor for my Pokemon.”

The Mega Latias and Latios raids will only be available in Pokemon Go until Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 8 pm local time, so it’s unclear whether Niantic will be able to change the game so sudden in such a short period.

But it is interesting to think about, on a long-term scale: What could the addition of a Pokemon Center to Pokemon Go look like? It could be exciting if Niantic ever chose to go down that route – especially as the raids grow increasingly tricky for trainers.