Pokemon Go players want a “nerf” as one Pokemon dominates regionals

After a weekend of fierce Pokemon Go battles in the Portland regionals, a look at the top rankings shows a trend between every team, and one Pokemon, in particular, is dominating play.

The start of a new year means fresh battles for Pokemon Go players, and this weekend saw the Portland Regionals take place alongside matches for Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, and Pokemon Go.

Over the last few months, the Pokemon Go meta hasn’t shifted much, even with the inclusion of some powerful new Pocket Monsters like Clodsire, and the recent changes to Decidueye.

Article continues after ad

So, looking at the top rankings from Pokemon Go battles in Portland there are a lot of mainstays in people’s teams, and one Pokemon continues to rise above the pack. As such, some fans are calling for a nerf, purely to mix things up.

Article continues after ad

Gligar is still the top pick in Pokemon Go competitive matches

In a post shared to Reddit by Pokemon Go player PolymersUp, they detail the Pokemon that made up the teams of every top competitor from the Portland regionals, and there is very little variation between the bunch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Thanks to a mixture of great type combinations and good stats, Pokemon like Whiscash, Azumaril, and Lickitung take up many of the top spots, but it seems that Gligar soars above them all, with a spot in 7 of the top 8 teams from this competition.

One person comments, “Carbink just can’t live up to the hype” while another adds, “So basically, If you don’t have a Shadow Gligar, you lose. Got it.”

Article continues after ad

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Some people are calling for change, with one player commenting, “Gligar nerf when?” However, not everyone is as gloomy about the situation, as one person adds, “I for one welcome our new Shadow Gligar overlord.”

Article continues after ad

We’re not sure if new Pokemon or nerfs to some moves will change the meta any time soon, but if you’re having trouble against Gligar or Gliscor, be sure to keep an eye on the Pokemon Go Raid Bosses this January, as Landorus returns, and can resist Gligar, as well as use Rock-type attacks to defeat it.