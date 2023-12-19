Pokemon Go players urged to use key performance boosting feature

Pokemon Go players are urging other fans to switch on a key feature that greatly enhances the game’s performance, with many revealing that “it’s not even the same game anymore” after activating.

The inherent nature of Pokemon Go being a mobile game, means you don’t really need to worry about specs or having the best hardware. Sure, if you’re using a pretty old phone, then the game might run a little slower, but for the most part, it’s optimized for your device – as long as you keep Pokemon Go regularly updated.

However, just because it’s fully updated and optimized, doesn’t mean your game can’t run a little better. That’s exactly what one player was vouching for after they urged every fan to switch on a key performance boosting feature, highlighting that the game will look “amazing.”

Pokemon Go players beg fans to turn on key feature: “It’s not even the same game anymore”

Sharing their advice on Reddit, one user explained how Pokemon Go players need to turn on Native Refresh Rate.

“I had no clue the game could be this enjoyable” they explained, saying, “My game was always so slow, and sending gifts would always cause another trainer’s page to pop up and all these weird bugs. Go to Settings > Advanced Settings > and turn on Native Refresh Rate and your game will look amazing.”

Essentially, Native Refresh Rate will unlock the native refresh rate in your device, therefore increasing your Frames Per Second and making the gameplay both smoother and more lifelike. However, it’s worth noting that this does seem to drain your phone’s battery a lot quicker, so there are still cons.

The comments were filled with players praising the poster for their advice, with one fan turning it on and explaining how “It’s not even the same game anymore… It’s so fast” while others exclaimed: “No joke, I am genuinely shocked by how much of a difference this makes.”

While many showed off their love for the feature, while also reminding players of the increased battery usage, one fan asked a key question: “Why isn’t this the default?”

Niantic likely made the feature an optional extra for those looking to explore longer Routes, trips, or just say out playing for a longer time, as the battery would require fans to turn back a little quicker. However, nothing is stopping you from enabling it yourself and seeing whether this major feature is worth keeping.

