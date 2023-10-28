Pokemon Go players think Shadow Lugia is “borderline impossible” to catch

Pokemon Go players are venting their frustrations with the recent Shadow Lugia raid, calling it “borderline impossible” to catch.

Pokemon Go’s Team Go Rocket takeover event for October 2023 is finally here, and players can now take on both Shadow Regigigas and Shadow Lugia.

In particular, Shadow Lugia will be showing up as a 5-star Shadow Raid, which means trainers who want to challenge it will have to find one nearby in person.

However, it seems yet another Shadow Raid is causing some trainers to stress out, as many have called Shadow Lugia “borderline impossible” to catch.

Pokemon Go fans are struggling to catch Shadow Lugia

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit sparked a discussion among the Pokemon Go community after one fan made a thread titled, “Shadow Lugia is borderline impossible to catch.”

The OP went on to explain their experience with the Raid and said, “Just did my first raid of it in Australia and out of 16 balls I landed maybe 5 none of which were even nice throws.”

The trainer noted that Shadow Lugia’s animations and position on the screen make it quite difficult to land decent throws during the Raid.

Some fans agreed that Shadow Lugia unfortunately sits in a difficult-to-catch position during its Raid. “There are some Pokemon that are really annoying to catch and the position of them on the screen doesn’t help at all, Lugia is one of them and I would like to not happen especially in raid Pokemon.”

Another Reddit user said the Shadow Raid was “absolutely zero fun,” and mentioned they’d given up on it for fear of “wasting money.”

However, others offered tips on how to catch Shadow Lugia and drew comparisons on when regular Lugia was a Raid target. “What I had to resort to was waiting for it to change its elevation (as in floating up and down). When it did that, I would throw the ball where it was moving towards, in order to land Great and Excellent curves on it.”

While the OP eventually mentioned they were lucky enough to catch multiple Shadow Lugia, it seems it was still no easy task.

