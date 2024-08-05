Pokemon Go players “terrified” of Rocket Takeover event causing false bans

Pokemon Go players have voiced concern about potentially facing false bans during the game’s upcoming Taken Over event.

As confirmed by Niantic, August 8 will mark an increase in Team Rocket activity, with two lucrative rewards, Shadow Cresselia and Lugia, up for grabs for any Trainers who complete Special Research and Shadow Raids respectively.

Spawn rates for Rocket Grunts in PokeStops will also be increased substantially, and it’s this boost that has players “terrified” of incurring false bans.

Article continues after ad

In a lengthy post on Reddit titled “I got banned so you don’t have to”, the thread’s author detailed how they tested interacting with the same Grunt – checking which Shadow Pokemon they had without completing the encounter – 160 times in succession.

Doing so, they claimed, resulted in their account receiving the following message. “We have detected unusual activity from your account. As a result, temporary limitations have been placed on your play.”

Article continues after ad

While temporary, the author, using Niantic’s three-strike ban policy as a reference, concluded that continuing the same action could result in a permanent ban.

Article continues after ad

Several responses to the thread, which went into much greater detail, voiced concern over inadvertently triggering Pokemon Go’s cheat-detection.

“Great, now I’ll be terrified of talking to Grunts while on a bus,” came one reply. Another said “This is concerning and I guess a ‘trick’ for Niantic to ban bots. Guess I’ve got to keep track and stay below 100 now to be safe.”

Others suggested that the message received by the original author wasn’t indicative of a ban but, rather, a “24-hour screen that happens when the PoGo client sends too many requests to the server in a given timeframe.”

Article continues after ad

Whether any of the above ultimately has any bearing on Pokemon Go’s Team Rocket extravaganza remains to be seen but until then, you can find everything we currently know about the event on our dedicated explainer.