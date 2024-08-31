Pokemon Go players stunned by trainer with 11 Galarian Legendary Birds

A Pokemon Go trainer has shocked the community by revealing they have managed to catch 11 Galarian Legendary birds.

Pokemon Go includes over 800 Pokemon for trainers to catch; however, the hardest to catch is the Legendary Galarian Bird trio, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

These Legendaries have a low spawn rate and are also very likely to flee an encounter when players find them out in the wild, making them highly sought after, so much so that trainers are always trying to find new tips and tricks for catching these iconic birds.

As such, Pokemon Go players were completely shocked after one trainer shared that they had caught 11 Galarian birds. The trainer shared their impressive haul on Reddit: three Moltres, three Articuno and a whopping five Zapdos.

One Reddit user questioned, “How can you catch so many of them without a master ball?” The original poster responded with an outline of their tactics and how they caught so many Galarian Birds.

They confirmed they have been utilizing “the daily incense every day” since it was brought into the game. They also used two Masterballs, one on their first Moltres catch and the second for their XXL Zapdos.

However, fellow trainers were completely stunned after the original poster revealed that they managed to catch most of their Galadrian birds “with terrible throws (not even nice) and an ultraball.”

One Pokemon GO player commented, “I can’t even catch one nice job”, while another added, “I still, to this day, haven’t even seen one.”

A third implored the original poster to “leave some for us, damn it.”

Since trainers became aware of how exceedingly difficult it is to encounter and catch the Galarian Birds, many have asked for an easier solution.

While it’s unlikely that Niantic will ever change how the Galarian Bird trio spawns, it’s clear that some trainers have managed to develop methods to increase the chances of getting their hands on these rare Pokemon.