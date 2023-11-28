Pokemon Go players stunned by “crazy” Gym defense time

A Pokemon Go trainer has managed to hold onto a Gym for over a year, as players soon praised the unbelievable achievement and questioned how it was even possible.

Pokemon Go Gyms have continued to be highly contested as players around the world attempt to reap the coin rewards given from defending Gyms

Depending on how long trainers can hold their Gyms decides how many Poke Coins a player can earn. Players can earn up to six coins per hour and in total can earn a maximum of 50 coins per day.

Despite many often losing their places from anywhere between a few minutes to a week, some players have managed unbelievable times, due to various reasons.

Now, a Pokemon Go player has shared that their Yungoos has defended their Gym for over a year, as players stormed in to congratulate and question how it was even possible.

Pokemon Go Yungoos defended Gym for over a year

Pokemon Go player Philosophical-Fool, showed off their Pokemon’s remarkable achievement on Reddit, with the title: “My boy successfully defended a Gym for 1 year. Go on. Congratulate him. Don’t be shy.”

The screenshot revealed that their Yungoos had defended a Gym for over a year, which was exactly 366 days. They also showcased various other Pokemon that had lasted impressively long, such as three others that had all held their Gyms for over 100 days.

Fellow Pokemon trainers soon flooded in and praised the achievement, “Congratulations, boy of Philosophical-Fool!

While others questioned how they were able to achieve it, “Where are these Gyms?!” A user asked, as another responded: “Dude lives in Antarctica,” to which the player revealed they are from a town Southern India.

“That Yungoos, I intentionally placed it in a rural area to see how long it will last, all the other Pokemon are in Gyms that are on main roads and can be easily accessible,” Philosophical-Fool explained.