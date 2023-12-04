Pokemon Go players stunned after fan catches “awesome” Shundo

One Pokemon Go player has stunned the community after catching an “awesome” Shundo during the game’s Community Day.

Shundo’s are a thing of wonder in Pokemon Go, providing the player with a pretty strong Pokemon with the looks and rarity of either a Hundo or a Shiny.

After all, finding a Hundo or Shiny in the game is rare enough, but finding a mixture between the two is fantastically impressive, and becomes an aim many Pokemon Go players only wish they could get.

Now, one player has managed that feat, catching a pretty “awesome” Shundo during the recent Community Day, causing the entire fanbase to revel in their success and their own jealousy.

Pokemon Go fan thrilled after catching Community Day Shundo

Sharing their success on Reddit, one user showed off the epic Shundo Samurott they caught during the recent Community Day. To make things better, they then revealed that this was both their first Shundo in Pokemon Go and that they’d only been playing for a year.

Naturally, catching a rare version of this Pokemon is a little easier during a Community Day since they’re a lot more common during the event, but grabbing a Shundo is still an impressive feat, as seen through the jealousy and congratulations in the comments.

“Congrats I’ve been playing since 2016 and still no shundo” explained one player, proving just how amazing their feat was, especially since they’ve “only been playing for a year” and still managed to grab this impressive companion.

Others took to the comments to express their jealousy, with one user explaining how they “got two shinies and one hundo, but no shundos! That’s awesome!” It just goes to show how rare this combination really is, even if the Pokemon’s spawns are heightened.

Ultimately, one user summed up the community’s thoughts regarding this epic catch: “Phenomenal absolutely spectacular.” Sure, many will have grabbed a Hundo or plenty of Shiny Samurott but few have got as lucky as this player.