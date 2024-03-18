Pokemon Go players spot major bug during Primal Kyogre Raid Day

Pokemon Go players noticed a major bug while taking on Primal Kyogre on its Raid Day leading some trainers to question if their team members are suddenly dealing less damage.

Primal Kyogre Raid Day took place on March 17, 2024, giving Pokemon Go players the opportunity to catch one of the game’s most powerful Water types

The consensus from the community on the Raid Day was mixed with some trainers being irritated by drop rates and others frustrated by connectivity issues with the latter prompting Niantic to extend the event.

One of the most notable problems was related to the battle itself with the information being given not matching up to what was happening in the raid leading to much confusion.

Primal Kyogre raid bug leaves trainers confused

Confused by a bizarre bug in the Primal Kyogre raids, one Pokemon Go player asked, “So everyone else’s raids are permanently saying everything and everyone isn’t effective, right?”

They elaborated, “Lol it starts saying that before the raid even starts and continues the entire time. Wouldn’t be POGO without glitches, would it?” with an image attached showing Dragonite’s Superpower being ‘Not Very Effective’ despite Fighting type moves being neutral against Water types like Kyogre.

Noticing the bug, others replied in agreement, “Yes been at least a week for me,” and, “Yes, this glitch has been up for like a week now and Niantic hasn’t done anything about it.”

This bug has been present since March 8 affecting several raids and even some PvP battles in that time. Strangely, the bugged message still appears in English even when playing in a foreign language as several international players revealed.

One player theorized, “Yes and I’m positive it’s actually doing less damage too,” believing the message isn’t purely visual, a theory that was supported by a different trainer who followed up, “Agreed. I did a remote raid where it was 13 of us but it kept restoring its health when it hit yellow…”

However, contrary to these responses, this is only a visual glitch that has no impact on the amount of damage dealt. Despite this, it has confused players leading them to believe their attacks aren’t dealing the intended damage, especially casual players who aren’t as familiar with type match-ups.