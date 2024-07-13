A Pokemon Go player who sought advice on a Legendary catch inadvertently sowed conflict among fans with a simple question.

Groudon, along with Kyogre, can undergo Primal Reversion. The effect, comparable to normal evolution, alters both ‘mons forms while also bestowing them with a sizable power boost.

On the flip side, Legendary Shadow Pokemon are only obtainable from their associated Raids and can only be accessed in person, necessitating a local team to take them down. Naturally, snagging a Hundo Shadow Pokemon has proved extremely rare as a result.

While purifying Shadow Pokemon confers stat boosts, this particular Groudon already being a perfect specimen, coupled with its rarity, has prompted numerous replies to suggest the lucky recipient hold off on doing so.

“Purify so I can Primal evolve it?” came the post author’s question, immediately eliciting numerous answers warning against the move.

Niantic Primal Groudon is a meta pick for Raids

“Absolutely not. Groudon will come back in Raids some other time. A Shadow Hundo is incredibly rare and powerful,” came one reply.

“As I said in a reply to another stupid comment, do NOT purify this Pokemon,” a different user stressed, adding “Shadow Groudon is a really, really, good Ground-type Raid attacker, so if you have a Groudon already good enough to be a Primal, just use that instead.”

“Do not Purify. This is insanely rare and super useful,” came another. “You can literally trade regular Groudon until you get a Hundo. Know what you can’t trade? A Shadow Pokemon,” they continued.

Others weren’t so sure. “Purify, power up, add extra move, then just transfer it,” one reply encouraged, while another echoed: “Don’t listen to all other comments. Purify it. You are missing out.”

No follow-up from the Groudon’s owner was provided, so which, if any, advice was acted upon isn’t known. Looking to take a short timeout from Ultra Beast-centric Go Fest Global 2024 with some Shadow Raids? Check out July’s schedule.

