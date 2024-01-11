Pokemon Go players slam “useless” challenges that are simply not worth it

Pokemon Go players have had enough of the Party Challenges found in the mobile game, after many trainers in the community have deemed the tasks not worth their time to complete.

Pokemon Go has developed a passionate fanbase over the years, who share their admiration for the game and various pocket monsters they have caught along the way.

However, many players in the community have often shared their distate for features, bugs and any issues that arise in Niantic’s mobile Pokemon game. Whether its bugs that haven’t been fixed for 7 years or “laughably bad” new shiny Pokemon, hot topics reguarly arise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of which is Party Play, which despite only having launched in October 2023, players have expressed they’ve had enough of the Party Challenges feature.

Pokemon Go players sick of lackluster Party Challenge rewards

Pokemon Go player 69Til420 expressed: “These stupid, useless challenges only frustrate me. The rewards are extremely disheartening. They aren’t even real rewards.” The post was paired with various screenshots of different Party Challenges and their rewards.

“Definitely never doing these again, since I just end up getting frustrated and have to stop playing the game. F*ck challenges and f*ck the person who came up with the reward system,” they ended by stating.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Much of the frustrations highlighted by players, came from the amount of Poke Balls, other items and time players used up while attempting to complete each task and then receive lackluster rewards.

Others agreed, but suggested ways Niantic could improve them, such as a “cumulative reward system.” This was the idea that as more tasks are completed by your party, better rewards will be are given, as another responded: “The reward is the friends you made along the way.”

Article continues after ad

Waves of comments also echoed frustations with the one hour limit: “My wife and I always quit playing instead of remaking the party. It’s like they built in a timer to give up.”

Article continues after ad

Despite Party Challenges receiving waves of backlash, the overall Party Play feature was praised for it being added to the game, which encourages and requires trainers to team up IRL.