Pokemon Go players slam Timeless Travels for missing key Monster Hunter Now feature

Pokemon Go players are slamming Niantic for leaving out one key Monster Hunter Now feature from the upcoming Timeless Travels season.

The new Pokemon Go season has been revealed, taking the name Timeless Travels. Coming soon will be tons of exciting new Pokemon joining the already extensive roster. Along with the new Pokemon coming to the game, we’re also seeing some exciting events and community days for players to look forward to as 2023 winds down.

However, despite all the new content and events, some Pokemon Go players can’t help but question where one extremely useful feature is, after waiting years for its arrival.

Pokemon Go fans question Niantic for leaving out key feature

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user asked the community: “How many seasons will pass until we get a biome indicator?”

They went on to explain how with a new season announced “new info is dropped and with that comes the biome and their pokemon that will be spawning in them. Nice info we got there, but still not as useful as it could be, because you still don’t know for sure in what biome you are currently.”

Naturally, as they mention, you can make an educated guess about what biome you’re in, but one question remains on the community’s minds: “Why is it, that we still have no indication ingame, in what biome we are? After all those years, the catch screen is still the same. Is it too much to ask for, to have different catch screens for the different biomes? If that is too much, then why not take the feature from your other game, Monster Hunter Now?”

As the poster mentioned, Niantics counterpart game, Monster Hunter Now features everchanging biomes, meaning players always have an idea about what Monsters they can expect to catch. Unfortunately, Pokemon Go doesn’t have that.

Such a feature would be ideal for a game like Pokemon Go, especially since the franchise focuses so much on regions, types, and where you could catch certain Pokemon.

Whether this feature will eventually be added isn’t yet known, but with biomes already featuring in another Niantic game, nothing’s set in stone yet.