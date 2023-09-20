Pokemon Go players slam “stingy” Niantic for lack of Shiny Unown in Raids

Pokemon Go players have taken aim at Niantic’s “stingy” treatment of Raid Unown in this year’s Psychic Spectacular event, which can’t be Shiny.

Pokemon Go recently announced the Psychic Spectacular event will return on September 24, 2023.

As the name would suggest, this event features plenty of Psychic-type Pokemon like Solosis, Abra, Slowpoke, Drowzee and plenty more as wild encounters.

Additionally, some rarer Pokemon will appear in raids, like Hisuiana Braviary, Mega Gardevoir, and three different Unowns. However, some players have claimed Niantic is being “stingy” with these Raid Unowns, as they have no chance of being Shiny.

Pokemon Go fans let down by recent Raid Unowns

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit titled, “Raid Unown shinies being turned off feels like a scam,” brought the detail to the community’s attention.

According to the OP, “Even though Niantic mentioned in the event details that Unown’s shiny will be turned off, they’ve got to know that there will be people out there who don’t know that and will keep raiding Unown in hopes of getting a shiny.”

They also noted how it was odd that Unown was specifically not marked to be shiny on the officiable blog post, as “once a shiny gets turned on, it never gets turned off again.”

It’s important to note that Unown Shinies are usually event-specific, even if the Unown letter has already made its debut. This was evidenced in the recent Ultra Unlock: Paldea event where the available Unown could be Shiny.

Still, many trainers agreed and found it odd that the Unown in the Psychic Spectacular event could not be Shiny.

“In general pokemon go’s habit of turning off Shinies is so strange. It’s not like they are running out of Pokémon to release any time soon,” said one fan.

One trainer offered a simple solution so fans could know which Pokemon could be Shiny at a glance. “An easy solution to this would be for Niantic to include the shiny indicator symbol or some text on the raid entry screen if the raid is shiny eligible.”

Regardless, players looking to catch a Shiny P, S, or I Unown in the Psychic Spectacular event shouldn’t hold out hope.