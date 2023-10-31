Pokemon Go players slam PvP for being a “boring RPS dice roll”

Pokemon Go community members are bashing Niantic’s popular mobile game because of its “boring” PvP feature.

POGO’s PvP has long been a divisive topic amongst hardcore fans. Typically, PvP offerings in Pokemon-branded games center on strategy – what tactics to use and when.

Players argue this is not the case in Niantic’s Pokemon Go. Instead of one user’s tactics outsmarting those of their opponent, PvP in the mobile title revolves around sheer luck.

Article continues after ad

As such, many people continue to invest in PvP for the rewards alone. But it seems some members of the user base have grown exhausted with the experience as a whole.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans blast PvP’s “RPS dice roll” experience

Reddit user TheBlackAtlas kicked off a recent thread with the following complaint, “PvP is boring and tedious.” The Pokemon Go fan proceeded to share their grievances, calling the mode an “RPS dice roll” where players basically hope for the best.

“There’s also the argument about P2P players just clean house at higher ranks. It’s so tiring to put effort into team building [just to be] rolled by someone who bought their way to the top.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, plenty of other players in the thread agree with the original poster. One Redditor rated Pokemon Go’s PvP a 4 out of 10, arguing it “needs to feel more like the OG games.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else chimed in saying, “I’ll be stuck at level 43 forever because I refuse to play PvP. It’s a complete waste of time.”

The Pokemon Company

Not everyone feels this way, however. Several people joined the conversation to say PvP is actually deeper than it looks. Reads one such response, “This sub has people who don’t understand how Pokmon Go PvP works except for on a very surface level. It’s a pretty big mind game and has a high skill ceiling.”

Article continues after ad

A different user went a step further, “…there’s way more depth than what most players see on the surface. PvP is basically the most challenging part of Pogo, and the only thing (other than maybe short-manning) that requires skill and know-how to progress.”

Article continues after ad

This is one topic of discussion that not everyone will agree on, but it’s clear the introduction of PvP battles in 2018 significantly altered the course of Pokemon Go content.