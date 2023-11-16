Pokemon Go players slam power drop-off of newer Psuedo-Legendaries

Pokemon Go fans are confused as to why more recent Psuedo-Legendaries like Goodra and Kommo-o feel weaker than Pokemon like Dragonite and Garchomp.

For many Pokemon Go trainers into competitive battling, the aim of the game is to find and catch the strongest Pokemon out there.

Aside from the various Legendary Pokemon available to catch, Pseudo-Legendaries are normally slightly easier to obtain and supposedly pack just as hard of a punch.

However, some fans have found the later additions to the game a bit underwhelming and wonder why more modern Psuedo-Legendaries like Goodra and Kommo-o can’t hold their own against the likes of Dragonite.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans concerned over weaker Psuedo-Legendaries

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit sparked a discussion among community members when one trainer questioned why some newer Psuedo-Legendary Pokemon feel weaker compared to those from earlier Gen games.

The OP said, “In PoGo all Pseudos from Dragonite to Garchomp are beast and absolute meta, after Hydreigon came he is noticeably weaker for PVE. Then Goodra, Kommo-o, and Dragapult are next to useless, only Baxcalibur is [an] okay Ice type Pokemon.”

Baxcalibur is the most recent Psuedo-Legendary to arrive in Pokemon Go, as part of the Paldea: Ultra Unlock event.

Article continues after ad

According to PvPoke.com, Baxcalibur outclasses Pokemon like Kommo-o and Goodra pretty handily but still falls behind Dragonite in the rankings.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Many fans attributed the weaker performance to poor move pools, as many early Psuedo-Legendary Pokemon have had Community Day moves to boost their performance.

“A lot of it is Community Day moves and typing. Gen 1-5 have Community Day moves already, and older players will remember that Metagross was pretty bad before Meteor Mash.”

Article continues after ad

The trainer also explained that because many Psuedo-Legendaries are Dragon-type, it makes standing out that much harder.

On the other hand, one trainer attributed the fallout to how CP is handled in Pokemon Go compared to the main series’ stat spreads. “PoGo’s CP formula heavily favors the Attack stat, so Pokemon with a high base Attack will have a high CP than Pokemon with a lower Attack.”

Article continues after ad

When put in this context, it certainly makes sense why Pokemon like Goodra, Hydreigon, and Kommo-o don’t stand out, as their biggest strengths lie outside of their Attack stats.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, in time, the Psuedo-Legendaries from Gens 6 through 9 will be able to stand up to powerhouses like Dragonite in the PvP meta.