Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for white screen bug: “I’m losing my mind”

One key bug is majorly affecting Pokemon Go players, with many now slamming Niantic for not jumping on a fix after losing Raid battles.

No game is perfect, and Pokemon Go is a prime representation of that. Throughout 2023 Niantic has seen some intense backlash towards the game’s new features, from Routes to the addition of a new NPC. However, thanks to a few updates and fixes, these features are becoming more loved by the day.

The same cannot be said for one major bug that seems to be plaguing the lives of players all over the globe. The fated white screen bug is proving to be extremely frustrating and now players are slamming Niantic for not fixing it in time.

Pokemon Go fans have had enough of major bug: “Niantic needs to do better”

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user highlighted how “Niantic needs to do better” explaining how “me and my daughter both just lost our kyurems and passes to the white screen bug.” The infamous “white screen bug” is a longstanding error that usually occurs when a trainer taps on a Pokemon that’s just about to despawn. Doing so will cause your entire screen to go white, and can cause you to lose some key resources or in this case, Raid battles.

“Seriously how is it still in the game” The player continued, saying “here they are giving us crappy new features instead of fixing and or improving more important ones…I’m losing my mind.”

“They just don’t care.” commented one user, clearly frustrated at the lack of action to fix the long-lasting bug, “We play despite how sh**ty they are and they know it.”

It seems the issue isn’t only happening to this user and their daughter, as many others took the the comments to explain how “This just happened to me and my wife. So frustrated.”

While it’s likely the white screen bug isn’t an easy fix, it’s clear fans are getting pretty annoyed at Niantic for not taking action. Who knows, maybe they’ll be a fix in a future update.