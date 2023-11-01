Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for creating “worst box ever”

Pokemon Go players are slamming Niantic for selling the “worst box ever” featuring some rather abysmal rewards for 750 Pokecoins.

Being an extremely popular free game, Niantic has to make a profit on Pokemon Go through microtransactions, whether that’s through Pokecoins, certain paid research quests, or gift boxes to grant players a few key rewards to help them catch ’em all. After all, this makes purchases entirely optional and keeps the game accessible for those who don’t want to spend any money on their game.

Article continues after ad

However, the cost of certain items in the Pokemon Go store has long been a topic up for debate, with many finding Niantic quietly upping prices, or creating rather questionable boxes with even more questionable prices.

Article continues after ad

Fans question Niantic’s decision to add in “worst” Veteran Box to Pokemon Go

Sharing their find on Reddit, one user asked the community “Is this now the worst box ever?” They then attached a picture of the Veteran Box which contains:

50 Razz Berry

50 Pinap Berry

50 Nanab Berry

Costing 750 coins, this box ends up costing players around $7, which feels pretty expensive for items you can get from just spinning Pokestops and completing tasks.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The community was quick to share the sentiment, with one user stating: “That is indeed the worst box I’ve ever seen” with others highlighting that it was “the worst box you’ve seen so far.”

Others questioned the price of the box, with one wondering: “750 poke coins? Niantic done lost their damn mind.” After all, costing 750 Pokecoins, each Berry equates to costing about five Pokecoins, which many feel is far too much for items they often throw away anyway.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It seems the Pokemon Go community is both confused and frustrated by this box, with many claiming it’s only in the store as a potential misclick, rather than the box being put there for players to intentionally purchase.