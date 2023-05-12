Pokemon Go players slam Niantic following account deletion issues

Pokemon Go players are calling out developer Niantic after fans who deleted their Peridot account could no longer sign in to their other accounts.

Some Pokemon Go fans may be unaware of this, but developer Niantic has multiple different games they develop alongside the monster-catching mobile game.

For example, Niantic developer Pikmin Bloom, Ingress, and Peridot just to name a few. Players who unify their Niantic account can compile all of their profiles under one name for easier access.

Unfortunately, this may be causing some unintended problems for the community, as many Pokemon Go players have claimed they can no longer sign into the game after deleting their account on Niantic’s separate mobile game, Peridot.

Pokemon Go fans furious after account deletion issues

Multiple different posts have blown up on social media after players claimed they weren’t able to sign into Pokemon Go after deleting their account in Peridot.

Fans originally caught wind of this issues through a tweet from Twitter user @Misipeka619_, which said, “I guess trying to delete my account for @playperidot… it also deleted my Pogo account.” They ended up reaching out to Niantic Support to help with the issue, which was thankfully resolved over time.

It seems the root cause of the issue is Niantic’s unified account system. When making an account for other Niantic games, players have the option to use the same email and Niantic ID, which will essentially link the accounts.

This means that any friends added over in Pokemon Go will carry over to games like Peridot, along with other features. Unfortunately, that also means that the email address used is tied to each account, and deleting that account also makes that email address unusable in the future.

However, according to the Pokemon Go Hub Twitter account, Niantic has claimed that these player reports are “misinformation” and that an investigation is ongoing. This response did not sit too well with many fans.

“How is it misinformation? You’d think that without proper explanation, one can’t claim something as being misinformation, right,” asked one trainer while another wondered, “If it’s misinformation, why is there an investigation?”

As Niantic has still yet to make an official statement about these reports, it’s unclear what is actually going on with the account situation. Players looking to play both Peridot and Pokemon Go should be careful about linking their accounts to both games.