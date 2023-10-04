Pokemon Go players slam Niantic after cruel trick removes XP reward

Players of Pokemon Go were left furious with the game’s developers Niantic after troublesome players have been exploiting an in-game feature to “steal” XP.

Pokemon has long had a dedicated fanbase, which is no different in their mobile game Pokemon Go, whose players have often complained for various reasons, including in-game bugs, changes, or updates.

Now, one player has shared a screenshot of them having completed the Pokemon Go Best Friend milestone of becoming “Ultra Friends”, which showed the user receiving absolutely nothing.

Article continues after ad

The player should be rewarded with 50,000 XP after completion, although because the player removed them from their friend list before they claimed the reward, then they receive “0 XP.”

Article continues after ad

“They took the 50,000 XP and deleted me as a friend before I logged in to get the XP too!” They confirmed, as the community furiously blamed the developers Niantic.

Pokemon Go fans left enraged after players keep “stealing” XP

“Bottomline, Niantic really shouldn’t have the game setup such that this can happen, super easy to avoid with some super easy development,” a player commented.

Article continues after ad

To which another replied to them: “You are crazy for asking something reasonable from Niantic.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It also doesn’t look like Niantic has any plans to “fix” the perceived issue as one fan pointed out: “Niantic support has confirmed on Twitter numerous times that it’s working as intended.”

Article continues after ad

However, there was a positive ending for this particular player after one Pokemon trainer offered to help him: “Friend request sent. Will save all the XP interactions for you. Take care OP!.”

Article continues after ad

“I got it! Let’s get this XP!” They replied.

For the future, make sure you are careful who you are becoming best friends with, in the game, to not miss out on your hard-earned XP rewards.

On a lighter note, one player has decorated Pokemon Go pokestops IRL with handpainted Pokemon-themed rocks and fans are obsessed.