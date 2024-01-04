Pokemon Go players slam “laughably bad” new Shiny Pokemon 

An awesome new Pokemon is coming to Pokemon Go, but fans aren’t quite so impressed with its “laughably bad” Shiny form.

Few things are more annoying to the Pokemon fanbase than a bland Shiny form. Considering the absolute nightmare it can be to catch a Shiny Pokemon, you want it to be impressive when you call it to the battlefield.

For reasons known only to its members, Game Freak has occasionally put out some terrible Shiny Pokemon designs. These are usually Pokemon that are almost identical to their base form, like Pikachu, or just have an unappealing color scheme, like Espeon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go is about to add another final evolution from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as Hisuian Typhlosion is coming to the game in Raid battles. This means that Pokemon Go players have been exposed to the disappointing alternate version of this mighty Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go fans are mocking Hisuian Typhlosion’s Shiny form

A user on The Silph Road Reddit has shared a comparison screenshot of Hisuian Typhlosion and its Shiny form. Fans were quick to mock the Shiny form, which is almost identical to the regular form that players will encounter 99% of the time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“My favorite Pokemon done dirty,” one user wrote, “They used original Typhlosion colors for Hisui shiny but didn’t even bother fully committing and changing Hisui versions flames to the original’s colors too. Disappointment. I would’ve completely accepted it if the flames were the original colors too.”

Article continues after ad

One user pointed out a very obvious fix to the situation, “I mean, a beautiful Blue or even a Black flame would make this shiny infinitely better. Taking inspiration from Ponyta. Such a missed opportunity unfortunately.”

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon series has plenty of underwhelming Shiny Pokemon, but Hisuian Typhlosion is so easy to get right that it’s annoying when it’s wrong. All it needed was a different color scheme for the flames to make it look awesome, yet the devs chose a slightly different body instead.

It’s a shame that Hisuian Typhlosion was done so dirty in the Shiny department, but at least its base form has a cool design and it can be a potent force on the battlefield. It’s just not worth Shiny farming, save for the poor souls going for a Shiny ‘dex.

Article continues after ad