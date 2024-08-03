Pokemon Go players slam “horrible” Mega Rayquaza catch rate but not all agree

Mega Rayquaza made a comeback to Pokemon Go in a special Raid event on August 3, but the Gen 3 Legendary’s return hasn’t been celebrated by everyone.

The Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon came back after it appeared in Elite Raids on June 29. Due to criticisms concerning the latter’s inaccessibility, Niantic brought Rayquaza back and threw in some free Timed research to sweeten the deal further.

Trainers who have already ventured out to catch Groudon and Kyogre’s caretaker have documented their encounters on Reddit. However, one user has blasted the “horrible” catch rates for PoGo’s newest limited-time affair.

“Catch rate is horrible,” they said, only elaborating further with an accompanying image depicting multiple Raids in which they failed to capture Rayquaza.

While this could be chalked up to a case of extremely bad luck, responses to the thread’s author had similar anecdotes of walking away from Raids empty-handed. “Same… I did nine Raids and caught four of them,” one said.

Niantic Players have reported having difficulty in catching Rayquaza after a successful Raid

Others even claimed that they had little to show for their efforts, despite doing everything in their power to boost capture odds. “It’s a scam. I did three Raids and only managed to catch him once. Used up 20 Golden Razz Berries and threw Excellent every other throw.”

Multiple similar threads on the Pokemon Go subreddit have been posted adorned with the complaint flair, though experiences have differed wildly for others.

“Really? I did 30 Raids today and caught all 30,” came one example of the contrary. “Nah, only done one hour so far and caught all 13,” shared another.

In addition to Mega Rayquaza, August 3 also marked the start of Adventure Week in Pokemon Go. For details on all the Research Tasks, rewards, and Pocket Monsters up for grabs as part of the occasion, check out the full breakdown on our hub.