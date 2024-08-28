Pokemon Go players slam Dynamax feature over “ridiculous” stipulation

Pokemon Go players are already slamming the upcoming Dynamax feature due to a “ridiculous” stipulation that has greatly minimized excitement.

After months of speculation, Pokemon Go developer Niantic confirmed that Dynamaxing, a feature first introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield, will finally make its way to the free-to-play mobile game.

As part of the Pokemon Go Max Out season event, trainers will soon be able to participate in Dynamax Battles, with new super-sized Pokemon now available to collect.

However, a big catch for Pokemon Go’s new Dynamax feature is causing trainers to already “pass” on the Max Out season due to a “f***ing bulls**t” stipulation, as one player eloquently put it.

Niantic Pokemon Go is finally introducing Dynamax Pokemon but there’s a catch

As stated in Niantic’s official blog post that announced the debut of Dynamax Pokemon, only mon “caught from Max Battles are capable of Dynamaxing.”

Only eleven Dynamax Pokemon have been confirmed at the time of writing, even though over 800 Pokemon are included in the game.

Therefore, any Pokemon that trainers have already caught or have in their collection will not be able to Dynamax despite the feature allowing players to do so in Sword & Shield.

This major limitation on what is one of the biggest updates Pokemon Go has had in years has garnered major frustration from the community.

“Season hasn’t even started, and they already pissed everyone off,” commented one Reddit user in a new Pokemon Go thread.

Another added, “Am I the only one who couldn’t care less about this new feature coming to the game? Am I missing something? Should I be excited? They just get….big for a little bit?”

In addition, the new feature is facing criticism for arguably just being “mega raids with extra steps” rather than a completely new concept.

At the time of writing, Niantic is yet to address player concerns regarding the new Dynamax feature. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when and if they do respond.

