Pokemon Go players slam “counterintuitive” Shadow mechanic

Pokemon Go players have criticized the Shadow mechanic for not clarifying the pros and cons of purifying the corruption in-game.

Detailing how their unfortunate realization came too late on Reddit, one Trainer stated “I purified over 200 Pokemon into Hundos before finding out that you’re not always supposed to.”

While Purified Pokemon benefit from stat increases, easier evolution, and a Combat Power boost, they also lose the innate 20% damage boost all Shadow Pokemon have. It’s therefore on a case-by-case basis whether an individual ‘mon will be stronger as a Shadow or after being purified.

This nuance, and the absence of direct explanation, prompted players to blast the lack of transparency.

“One of the counterintuitive mechanics in Pokemon Go,” came one reply, adding, “You save a Shadow Pokemon from Team Rocket’s clutches and then you find out a triple zero Shadow is a better attacker than a normal Hundo.”

Niantic All Shadow Pokemon have an innate 20% damage boost.

Others took issue with the lore implications of being able to benefit from a Pocket Monster’s suffering.

“Shadow Pokemon in Go are handled horribly. The player is literally encouraged to be like Colosseum and Gale of Darkness’ Cipher, turning these Pokemon into nothing but soulless war machines for your own selfish benefit. It’s awful.”

In lieu of any proper in-game signposting, one response was on-hand to give a PSA to newbies. “Shadow boost is 20% and IV spread is 5%. Meaning even a zero attack Shadow is 15% stronger than a max attack Pokemon.”

Ultimately, unless you’re a hardcore player engaging with PvP or Raids on the regular, the debate over whether to purify or not is mostly irrelevant. It wouldn’t hurt for the nuance to be better explained, nevertheless.

Looking for more clarity on whether to purify a Shadow ‘mon? Check out our breakdown to help you make a decision.