Pokemon Go players slam Campfire Team Up feature for not being “user friendly”

Pokemon Go users have criticized Niantic’s Campfire for not being “user friendly” in addition to its new Team Up system.

Released in 2022, Campfire is a social application that helps connect fellow Pokemon Go players for Raids and global challenges. On June 27, 2023, Niantic introduced Campfire to Pokemon Go trainers worldwide alongside its Team Up feature.

Team Up allows players to host and join Raid Battles with fellow trainers nearby or users worldwide. However, some people are confused by this based on Niantic’s decision to nerf Remote Raid Passes.

While completing Raids with players in other countries seems exciting, Campfire users have had trouble making Team Up work correctly.

Pokemon Go trainers criticize “confusing” Campfire app

A Reddit user has shared their thoughts on Campfire’s Team Up on The Silph Road subreddit. The OP claimed Campfire’s new interface was a “little clunkier” and “not at all user friendly.” Also, you can’t choose what Pokemon you want to raid.

“They should’ve done that ages ago, not screw people over now when everyone has their own way to deal with raid hosting etc,” one player wrote. “This is just a mess.”

On Twitter, one Campfire user went into detail about their grievances with the social application. The complaints ranged from the 400-friend list limit and players getting banned for content not considered against the guidelines.

Additionally, the trainer asked why the camera and AI engine continue to run when using Campfire from the Peridot app. The post author also claimed they tried sharing their opinion on Campfire but it was automatically removed.

Another user slammed Niantic’s wishy-washy attitude towards Remote Raids on Twitter. “…Niantic then basically told us to stop raiding because our local community was more important, this is just insulting,” they remarked.

The unveiling of Team Up came hours after Niantic reversed the “unintentional” doubled spawn distance radius.