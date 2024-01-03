Pokemon Go players slam “bizarre” new randomized Rockruff evolution

Introducing a new evolution should be a cause for celebration, but a retroactive change to existing Pokemon means Pokemon Go fans aren’t happy with a certain new addition.

Pokemon has been around for decades at this point, so it’s not an understatement to say there are a lot of different ways to evolve your Pokemon pals.

Furthermore, not every mainline evolution method works in Pokemon Go, so Niantic often has to think of interesting ways to adapt a Pokemon’s unique feature when applying it to the hit mobile game.

Niantic has done just that recently, adding the Dusk Form Lycanroc in the upcoming Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey event. Still, many fans are less than pleased after it’s been revealed their existing Rockruff can’t evolve into this exciting new form.

Plus, it seems that any Rockruff encountered as part of the event only have a chance to evolve into this new form, adding randomization to evolution methods.

Fans slam Pokemon Go’s Dusk Form Lycanroc rollout

In a Reddit post composed by Pokemon Go fan TueboEmu315, the player expresses frustration at the new choices, bemoaning the likely poor odds of finding the correct Rockruff, let alone a Shiny version.

There’s already plenty of work needed to complete the Pokemon Go Pokedex, so randomizing an evolution method is ruffling some feathers in the community, with one person commenting underneath the post saying, “Just best buddied mine and have been saving him for dusk form (crying face emoji).”

Many fans are wondering why this evolution wasn’t just tied to a timeframe, much like Pokemon such as Tyrunt into Tyrantrum, Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler, and Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon.

Comments underneath Niantic’s original post are filled with disgruntled fans, with many offering their idea for the mechanic, including expanding on the existing time-of-day style methods.

Lots of players also shared their existing 4-star and/or Shiny Rockruff, excited at the prospect of evolving them into the new Dusk Form Lycanroc. One person comments, “I’m ready to rock with this event!” Alongside the comment is a picture of multiple Shiny Rockruff they’d like to evolve.

But, it’s not possible, as only new Rockruff caught as part of the upcoming event can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc, and as mentioned, even then it’s random. So, good luck finding a Shiny Rockruff as part of the new event, as there’s a chance it won’t even be able to evolve into the new Dusk Form.

While a few fans are defending the mechanic saying that it is in line with the mainline games, the original games are a single purchase, whereas Pokemon Go incentivizes players to spend more money on new Pokemon and events constantly.

As a live service game, it’s understandable to offer bonuses for a premium price, but it’s clear from fan reactions that this new evolution is a disappointment, and many feel it’s just an effort to get players to spend money on new Rockruff even though they already have some.

Hopefully, this isn’t a new trend, and Niantic understands player’s frustrations at not being able to use their existing hard-earned Pokemon.