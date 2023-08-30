Pokemon Go players shocked by trainer’s “super rare” event Shiny

A Pokemon GO player casually posted a picture of their shiny witch hat Pichu only to discover that it’s one of the rarest Pokemon you can obtain, leaving both the community and their boyfriend stunned.

There’s always been a certain allure to catching rare Pokemon. Be it in the mainline games or the spin-offs, trainers can’t help but track down shinies and perfect IV Pokemon that few other players are lucky enough to own.

Event Pokemon are amongst the rarest in Pokemon Go with them usually only made available during specific periods. Some event Pokemon haven’t been catchable in years making them even rarer.

Despite their rarity, it’s not unheard of for fans to own rare Pokemon without even knowing, which is exactly what happened with one trainer’s event-exclusive Pichu.

Rare shiny witch hat Pichu leaves Pokemon Go fans stunned

After a player’s boyfriend commented on the rarity of their shiny witch hat Pichu, a Pokemon Go trainer posted on Reddit to see what the commotion was all about.

The resulting post reads: “Boyfriend told me my shiny witch hat Pichu is super rare and went crazy the first time he saw it. I know nothing about stats and rarity in [Pokemon Go] as I’m a pretty casual player, but can anyone confirm if my lil dude is actually that rare? He’s my special boy either way, I’m just curious.”

It turns out this Pichu was even rarer than their boyfriend first thought as one player explained: “It’s very rare. It was available for a limited time and only from eggs.”

Others would reiterate this point responding: “Super super rare. Like Top 25 rarest shinies rare. Congrats,” “This is one of the rarest shinies in the game,” and “Yea very rare. That’s pretty awesome!”

Witch hat Pichu could only be acquired by hatching 2km eggs during the 2017 Halloween Event. Even during the event, it was considered rare as its shiny hatch rate was thought to be around 1/50 and even acquiring a non-shiny version was difficult enough.

