Pokemon Go players shocked after “madman” completes insane Pokedex

One Pokemon Go fan has been blazing through a historic task, collecting a certain type of Pokemon, and other players are green with jealousy at their achievement.

Most people know that Pokemon players love to collect things, it’s the aim of the game, but some players occasionally like to make things even harder for themselves or set unique challenges to add an extra layer of fun to their Pocket Monster missions.

As revealed on a Reddit post, one Pokemon Go player has been on a different type of adventure, catching and training a very specific type of Pokemon, and if nothing else, their dedication is absolutely astonishing. It might not be what you expect, but there’s no denying the amount of work it took.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Player boasts “nice” Pokemon Go 420 CP collection

Reddit user JJKDowell posted on the platform, declaring “After 5 years, it’s finally complete! 420 unique Pokemon species with 420 CP, and all nicknamed!” While certainly not a typical achievement, fans dove into the comments to share both bemusement and appreciation for the quirky collection.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While there are multiple comments simply reading the word “nice” there are also some more astute observations, with ComplaintDry1975 adding “the dedication… is too damn high.” Plus, another user called OaklandAthletic adds “This is absolutely incredible.”

Article continues after ad

Not everyone was as impressed, however, as Reddit user SealMaster05 commented “Some of those names are so cringe,” though OP JJKDowell retorted honestly by saying “Hey, I never said they were good nicknames!”

Article continues after ad

Whether the nicknames are “cringe” or not, this is another example of the community bringing some personality, and dedication to the Pokemon games, and making them even more fun for everyone involved.