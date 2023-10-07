Pokemon GO player’s shiny moment hilariously hijacked by yawning cat

While a Pokemon Go player proudly showcased their rare shiny catch, it was their yawning cat that unexpectedly stole the spotlight.

It’s not every day that you encounter a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go. In fact, the chances of running into a shiny Pokemon are 1/500, proving that it’s a rare discovery for even the most hardcore of trainers.

But for one player, the thrill of catching a rare shiny Kecleon in the comfort of their own home was hilariously overshadowed by their yawning feline companion.

The player took to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share their find in a post titled, “I caught the rarest shiny today.” The player’s images showcased the shiny Kecleon, captured using the game’s AR feature. And it seems that the player didn’t even need to step outside their front door for this rare encounter.

However, the community’s attention wasn’t on the rare shiny catch but instead on the player’s cat, who had photobombed the AR screenshot. Sprawled out on the floor beside the Kecleon, the cat was captured mid-yawn, adding an unexpected layer of humor to the image.

The positioning of the Pokemon and the cat in the image was so perfect that it appeared the Kecleon was standing on the cat’s paw. This, combined with the cat’s yawning reaction, gave the illusion of a real-time interaction between the two.

Fellow trainers were quick to chime in with comments like, “The pic makes it look like your cat is reacting to him. Congrats on that super rare find.”

The player responded and told the story of how their cat ended up in the image, “I was taking pictures of the Kecleon and then my cat came and plopped down right by it and then yawned at the exact time that I clicked on Kecleon, so it looks like they were yawning at the same time.”

In the end, while the shiny Kecleon was undoubtedly a fantastic find, it was the yawning cat that stole the show.