Pokemon Go players share why they always delete certain Field Research tasks

Players on the Pokemon Go subreddit are discussing which Field Research tasks they feel aren’t worth completing and why.

Field Research tasks are a big part of Pokemon Go, encouraging players to seek out certain Pokemon or try different features by offering different rewards.

However, many players would argue that certain Field Research tasks just aren’t worth the time and effort it takes to complete them.

Now, Pokemon Go players are discussing what tasks they delete as soon as they come up.

Pokemon Go players are say certain Field Research tasks just aren’t worth it

The discussion was started by Reddit user mesa1792, who said they “delete anything that makes me get 2+ nice or better curveballs in a row” and an AR mapping task that keeps coming up.

Many said they skip any task that requires them to take photos of wild Dark or Ghost-type Pokemon unless there’s an event that causes them to span more frequently. “It just takes too long,” one player said.

Similarly, many understandably delete tasks that require them to catch specific Pokemon that are either not currently available or pretty rare.

For others, the quality and quantity of the reward is an important factor in whether they complete or delete a Field Research task. One player said they delete “Anything that rewards ONE Pinap berry,” prompting another to share they ignore any task that rewards berries, revives, or potions.

The thread even has some advice for players who hate those “Scan a certain PokeStop” tasks: “i always keep 1 of those, that way i dont get any more and it also doesnt take up slots for other tasks.”

While some of these are just a matter of personal preference, others have called out Niantic for Field Research that they find unreasonable or shared tasks that are unintentionally inappropriate.

