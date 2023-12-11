Pokemon Go players share most “annoying” Pokemon to catch

Pokemon Go players share the Pokemon they find the most annoying to catch, usually due to inconsistent hitboxes and timing issues.

In the old days, the Pokemon franchise never tested the players’ Poke Ball throwing ability. All you did was press a button and hope for the best, and no, holding down+B, or up+A didn’t count, as those were gaming placebos.

Pokemon Go changed everything, as the game tracks your finger movements while throwing a Poke Ball. This means that players can improve their catching chances by performing a throw at the correct time and by giving it a good spin.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The developers of Pokemon Go added some extra challenges to the Poke Ball process, as Pokemon can move around, making it harder to target. Some Pokemon will also attack, knocking the ball away if the throw happens while they’re mid-animation.

Niantic

Pokemon Go players hate catching Pokemon with janky hitboxes

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has created a thread asking other players what they think the most annoying Pokemon to catch is, with Zubat being their example, due to its movement speed. Other players swiftly responded with their own Pokemon Go annoying hitlist.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Hitmontop. Invasive species, ridiculously hard to catch somehow,” one user said about the much-maligned Fighting-type Pokemon, while another said, “Swinub for me. It’s always just too far away that I waste 3 balls before hitting it.”

Article continues after ad

“Realistically? Zubat + Yanma, ESPECIALLY yanma Personally?” Another user said, “Wurmple. I know it sounds dumb, but the amount of wurmple I’ve had break out of an ultra + razz (low CP ones too) is staggering.”

The main issues with annoying Pokemon are a mixture of fast and unpredictable movement speed, a hitbox that doesn’t match the Pokemon’s character model, and their distance from the player. Combined, these factors can make it difficult to land a Poke Ball on a Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, players tend to have a lot of opportunities to catch wild Pokemon, as they’re constantly spawning on the overworld. These issues crop up the most when valuable Shiny Pokemon show up, as missing a throw becomes incredibly annoying, especially if they run away before you catch them.