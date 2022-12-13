Pokemon Go players share bleak Niantic holiday “wish lists” asking for lag and Incense fixes

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Go fans are putting together holiday wish lists on social media, but they don’t include new debuts or Shiny versions of already released species. Instead, fans are requesting better features for the mobile app.

Pokemon Go players around the world are currently participating in many holiday-themed adventures. From past celebrations like the Mythic Blade event to the upcoming double December Community Day, there are many ways to spread festive cheer while catching favorite Pokemon.

However, Pokemon Go fans aren’t all happy about a series of changes that have been implemented throughout the 2022 year. This has included a rollback on Community Day durations, a change to Incense spawn rates, and increase cost for in-game purchases.

While Niantic has explained that the changes are designed to help return to “community play”, with the developer hoping to get people back out and playing in person, many of the nerfed mechanics have greatly limited a number of fans from playing. This had led to some bleak holiday “wish lists” being posted to social media.

Pokemon Go player wishes for “Old Boxes” and “Useful” Insence

In a Twitter post by PokemonGoLyf, the account has altered an in-game pop-up into a wish list of wanted things from the Pokemon Go as the year comes to an end. The text reads, “Will my wish come true? Doubt it. Kind of sad that the wishes regarding this game revolve around Niantic not screwing up their own game, and not asking for something cool and new.”

The items on this list include a return to the 6-hour Community Day, old in-game box purchases, old Legendary Rates, fixes for lag and crashing, and many other points. In the comments, Pokemon Go players agree with the bleak wish list, sharing their own wishes and frustrations.

One player says “No joke. I want remote raids back” while another adds, “a ready button for the raid lobby and in-game chat”.

While it is clear Pokemon Go is attempting to evolve to fit the original vision Niantic had, it seems many players would prefer a combination of past mechanics that worked well and new, innovative options to freshen up gameplay. A mixture of the two would likely keep the fanbase invested, and help the mobile game be more accessible to a wider audience of players.