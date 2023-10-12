Pokemon Go players roast multi-account fans for “ruining the fun in Gyms”

Pokemon Go fans vent their frustrations over players with multiple accounts “ruining the fun in Gyms” by holding them hostage.

Pokemon Go offers players plenty of different activities to enjoy while exploring outside, like catching wild Pokemon and taking on Gyms.

For those who feel particularly proud of the team they chose, holding down Gyms can be fun ways to show off that their chosen team is the strongest. Of course, taking over and holding down a Gym isn’t easy, especially in highly populated areas.

Article continues after ad

This is especially true when the player taking over a Gym isn’t playing fair, as was the case with one fan who got frustrated by a multi-account playing hogging one location.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans slam multi-account trainer holding down Gym

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked a discussion after one trainer vented their frustration about a nearby player perpetually holding down one nearby Gym.

In the post titled, “Multi-Account people ruining the fun in gyms,” the OP explained the Gym near their apartment complex is constantly targeted by the same “group” of players at the same time each day.

Article continues after ad

“The timings of everything seem off though, so I‘m assuming someone is using multiple accounts to block that gym for whatever reason. Also, the names and levels of the accounts used are pretty similar, and it is ALWAYS the same 6, no exceptions,” they said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The trainer ended their post by asking for advice on how to get the situation resolved, to which fans gave their opinions.

“Make it a pain for them to manage,” said one trainer. “When attacking only hit the first mon, then back out, repeat. If you have a chance to take out only 3 at a time it will cause them the headache of spoofing back to location, then switching between accounts on one device.”

Article continues after ad

Others shared their own instances of dealing with players using multiple accounts. “My town has one of those too, they screw over their own team along with everyone else. Nobody gets to play but them!”

Article continues after ad

Some felt the effort of trying to take on a multi-account player wasn’t worth the effort. “…if a multi-accounter wants to have the gym all the time and doesn’t even let people get their 50 coins, fine keep it. I’m not going to waste energy battling it,” said one fan.

Article continues after ad

Trainers dealing with players abusing multiple accounts can always try reporting them through the app, though mileage may vary on whether that ends up being successful or not.