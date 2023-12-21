Pokemon Go players reveal worst accidental Shiny & Hundo transfers

Pokemon Go players have revealed their biggest mistakes while transferring Pokemon, which has involved deleting some rare and valuable creatures.

Pokemon Go has a limit on how many Pokemon the player can store. As the game’s goal is to catch lots of Pokemon, it won’t be long until players run out of space and either need to get rid of Pokemon or hand over cash to increase their storage limit.

In Pokemon Go, you delete Pokemon by transferring them to a professor. This frees up space and provides you with some of the Pokemon’s Candy, which can be used to power it up or evolve it into a stronger form.

Selecting multiple Pokemon at once to perform a mass transfer is possible. Unfortunately, this can lead to accidental deletion, as players send a precious rare Pokemon to the abyss with a misclick of their eager fingers.

Many Pokemon Go players have accidentally transferred rare Pokemon by mistake

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has created a thread asking fans to share their accidental transfers. This led to some horrifying confessions, where players admit to deleting valuable Pokemon that people spend countless hours searching for.

“Transferred a shiny Ditto,” one player admitted, referring to the notoriously hard-to-find Shiny Pokemon, as players only encounter them when they’re disguised, which means grinding every Pokemon on the overworld.

“I transferred a hundo geodude before I knew about IVs,” another user wrote, while another said, “Perfect charmander that was almost maxed out,” and another said, “A shiny Froakie and a shiny Timburr this past community day. I was too busy looking at the stats to pay attention to the fact they were shiny.”

It’s surprisingly easy to accidentally transfer a Shiny, as some Shiny Pokemon are almost identical to their regular counterparts. The same is true for Pokemon with high stats, as players won’t know about them unless they go digging.

Players can tag Pokemon to keep them safe from transfers, but this requires vigilance, which not everyone has for a phone game that they might only interact with for a few minutes daily. As such, many precious rare Pokemon are at risk of being transferred into the abyss for all eternity.