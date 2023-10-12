Pokemon Go players reveal why they always ignore these catches

Fans of Pokemon Go have expressed the Pokemon they ignore every time they come across them in the game, as one in particular, was hailed as the least favorite for some strange reasons.

Pokemon has long been one of the world’s biggest franchises. It has created a passionate fanbase, which is no different when it comes to their mobile game.

Pokemon Go was released all the way back in 2017, which has continued to have a wide range of updates and changes.

Its dedicated fans of both original and new players have led millions around the world to play the game for countless hours and to know the game like the back of their hands.

Now, one Pokemon trainer in particular asked the community which Pokemon they tend to avoid, as many flooded in to express their least favorite pocket monsters to catch.

Pokemon Go fans share their most avoided Pokemon

The player titled the Reddit post “What Pokemon will you always leave in the wild?,” with a screenshot of the classic Mr. Mime.

Pokemon can be left by players for various reasons, whether they are hard to catch, not very powerful, not rare, always appear, or simply they just don’t like them.

The most liked comment offered “Hitmontop,” as their most avoided, as another responded: “For real that motherf*cker is annoying to catch.”

Even though some said it had been “dominating battles,” many gave more unusual reasonings. One responded that they: “hate how it just looks like he’s just mocking you,” while others commented on its “smirking face” and “silly dancing” as the reason.

Aside from this, more popular choices were Tauros, Zubat, Xatu, Jynx, and Pidgey to name a few, and were typically slated for being “useless” or just “annoying.”

Niantic has also brought out a brand-new update for Halloween with spooky-themed events and rewards to check out.