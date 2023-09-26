Pokemon Go players reveal which “pointless” Pokemon they’ve leveled up

Pokemon Go players are looking back at what “pointless” Pokemon they have leveled up in their history of playing the mobile game.

Every fan has a favorite Pokemon that holds a special place in their hearts. Sometimes, the Pokemon will remain in their party throughout mainline games if available in said title.

Regarding Pokemon Go, trainers can make their favorite mon their Buddy. The mobile game’s system allows users to become Best Buddies with their partner Pokemon by spending time with it.

Besides becoming Buddies, one Pokemon Go player gave a Ducklett special treatment by feeding it tons of Candy. In response, fellow trainers have recalled what other “pointless” Pokemon they have leveled up in the game.

Pokemon Go players name “pointless” mons they’ve used Candy on

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of their Shadow Hundo Duckett on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The player claimed the Ducklett was their favorite “pointless” Pokemon to level up before asking fellow trainers for their opinions.

“A hundo Cleffa I got like 5 years ago. I’m not gonna evolve it,” one person wrote. “I even managed to give the last hit in a couple of raids with that lvl 50 Cleffa, including a Mewtwo. It would have been funny to see other people’s faces when the card showed up showing Cleffa gave the last hit.”

“I have a level 50 shiny party hat Wurmple named Rivers Cuomo, he is my pride and joy,” another user remarked.

Others were shocked at the amount of candy the OP had for their Ducklett. “Having 25k candy for a mon like Ducklett is absolutely nuts to me,” a third trainer said. The same person pointed out how the post’s author had 200 million Stardust a year ago.

No judging here if you’ve ever used all your resources on a below-average Pokemon. We all have our favorites, even if they aren’t “good”.

For more Pokemon Go news, check out Dexerto’s coverage here.