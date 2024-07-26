Pokemon Go players reveal which Shiny evolutions “traumatized” them most

Pokemon Go fans have shared the Shiny Pokemon that they’ve regretted evolving because the evolutions looked unappealing.

As many Pokemon fans know, Shiny hunting is one of the most popular activities among the community thanks to the thrill of finding these rare monsters.

Unfortunately, not all Shiny Pokemon are created equal in the eyes of the community, however, as many fans have labeled some Shinies as horrible or ugly.

Now, players have gathered to discuss the Shiny Pokemon they’ve regretted evolving after they were unhappy with what they had afterward.

The discussion started after Reddit user ‘Ok_Thanks681’ made a post titled, “What’s a Shiny you regret evolving?”

They explained: “Here’s mine, I wish I looked more into evolving Eevee before I did it, and for some reason, I thought I’d have a shiny Beautifly, but I only evolve Dustox each time. I loved Shiny Eevee and purple Wurmple and have so much regrets with these two.”

They included screenshots of their two evolutions: Jolteon and Dustox. Jolteon Shiny is not the prettiest Pokemon to look at, as it trades its vibrant yellow coat for a sickly lime green.

As for Dustox, its wings change from forest green to a dull brown. Many fans in the comments agreed that these two Shinies do not live up to their pre-evolution forms.

“This is why I’m traumatized to the point of always looking up what the Shiny evolutions look like before evolving now.”

Others in the comments shared the Shinies they regret evolving.

“My Shiny Machop makes me the saddest. The little guy is so cute and Machoke looks like a big green teenager. Teddiursa and Lechonk too. None of them have great IV’s so I wish I just kept them small and cute.”

Another player said, “I was so excited when I got a Shiny Snorunt and then evolved him…the absolute jaw drop I had.” Shiny Snorunt features a vibrant ice-blue coloration, while Shiny Glalie trades its blue eyes for red.

Considering most Pokemon Go trainers keep Shinies as trophies, it may be best to hold off on evolving one’s favorites altogether instead of living with regret.