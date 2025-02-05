Pokemon Go players ready to catch “love vibes” as fan favorite contest returns

A popular contest is returning in Pokemon Go Battle League and players are ready to embrace the “love vibes” and get catching.

Pokemon Go Battle League 2025 marks the return of the wildly popular Love Cup for Valentine’s Day. First introduced to the game in 2021, the Love Cup is a color-themed task, meaning all different types of Pokemon can be used.

Given its unique parameters, this contest quickly became a fan favorite amongst the Pokemon Go community, with many disappointed when developer Niantic chose not to bring it back for the 2024 World of Wonders season.

Article continues after ad

Now that it’s back, players are eager to get catching and celebrate love once again in Pokemon Go. For those wanting to enter the Love Cup, there are a few key stipulations required:

Pokemon must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter.

Only red or pink-colored Pokemon are eligible.

The Love Cup will run from February 4 to February 18, 2025. Giving players two weeks to collect as many eligible Pokemon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Best teams for Pokemon Go Love Cup

Given the Love Cup’s popularity, there is already a strong preecadent when it comes to the best Pokemon to catch and use during the PvP contest.

Article continues after ad

Previously, the team of Charizard, Medicham, and Alomomola was one of the best combinations to use. On top of being general meaty and strong Pokemon, they also provide expansive coverage against most common opponents.

However, some other notable suggestions for Pokemon Go’s Love Cup include:

Talonflame

Lickitung

Medicham

Wigglytuff

Clefable

Galarian Slowbro

Bruxish

Given the contest was not featured last year, player tactics are likely to shift, how dramatically they change though is still yet to be discovered.

After all, a game such as Pokemon Go is always shaking up it’s meta, so odds are some unexpected mon will be featured in the Love Cup.

Article continues after ad

However, Niantic have yet to release an official ban list for the contest so it’s still unclear which Pokemon will be allowed to be used.