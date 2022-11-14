Pokemon Go players rage over “ridiculous” Ursaluna evolution requirements

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Pokemon Go players who missed the opportunity to evolve their Urasaring into an Ursaluna on Teddiursa Community Day are now raging at the ridiculous requirements for its Hisuian evolution.

Teddiursa Community Day was on November 12 introducing the Hisuain evolution of Ursaing into Pokemon Go. And as a bonus, players could evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna at any time during the Community Day event if they had enough candy.

This contrasts Ursaluna’s evolution requirements in Pokemon Legends Arceus which are a bit complicated. PLA trainers would need to catch an Ursaring and then use their Ursaluna mount to find a Peat Block in the Crimson Mirelands. This evolution item can only be used during a Full Moon and when the weather is clear.

Despite being a free-to-play mobile game, it seems Niantic has taken direct inspiration from this evo method implementing every aspect of it into Pokemon Go – save for the Peat Block.

Pokemon Go players lament Ursaluna’s evolution requirements

On Monday, November 14, –Gravedigger– posted a screenshot of their Shiny Ursaring to the r/pokemongo subreddit. However, the button to evolve it into Ursaluna was missing.

“So am I screwed? I didn’t know I only had one day to evolve it… will I ever get the chance again??” Gravedigger asked. They were met with a cacophony of disgruntled replies.

“Next month full moon,” one user replied. “And a clear night,” said another. “Clear night is a crappy requirement. I don’t care what the main series game lore is, this isn’t a main series game.”

“December 7th or 8th is the next full moon. It goes by the lunar schedule now since the community day was about a week after the last full moon,” a trainer pointed out.

While some players think the full moon requirement is interesting, others feel the clear weather is “ridiculous”. For an evolution that can only be done one night a month, it would be frustrating for that chance to be squandered given rain, snow, or clouds.