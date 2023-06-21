Pokemon GO players propose brilliant idea to honor fallen trainer

The Pokemon GO community has rallied together to offer a player whose friend passed away a brilliant idea on how to honor his legacy using the gift feature.

Players have been able to send gifts in Pokemon GO for some time. Simply add a friend and then once per day you can send a gift their way. Although you have to find the gift in the first place by interacting with Pokestops.

Gifts contain a range of useful items including Poke Balls, potions, and even eggs. The latter is particularly desirable as they can hatch into rare Pokemon like Larvesta and Rockruff.

Having received one last gift from their fallen friend the Pokemon GO community was inspired to come up with a wonderful idea to honor them.

Pokemon GO gift offers chance to honor deceased friend

A Pokemon GO player tragically lost a valuable friend and was hurting as a result. Before their friend passed away they sent them a gift that the trainer was holding onto but they weren’t sure of the best way to honor their friend.

Opening up, OP admitted: “Unfortunately my friend who have I known since being a kid has passed away. It hurts knowing I won’t ever be able to see his progression again.”

Hoping for help from the community, they asked: “I can’t think of any way to honor him, I don’t want to open his gift because I see it as the last thing I have from him in this life. Any suggestions?”

Looking to help a fellow player came up with a wonderful idea: “Pin the postcard, make sure you have an empty egg slot, open the gift, and hope you get an egg from it. Hatch the egg, name the Pokemon after him, and best buddy it.”

Not only would this give the trainer a permanent reminder of their dear friend but also Buddy Pokemon provide you with additional rewards when walking alongside them.

There is a risk that the gift could not be an egg and it would be potentially wasted. Thankfully the community had an answer for that too advising OP to “wait until there is an event that guarantees 7km eggs from gifts.”