Pokemon Go players propose alternative to “annoying” Gym coin limit

Pokemon Go players have grown frustrated by the daily Pokecoin limit imposed on gyms and have proposed what they consider to be better alternatives for trainers to benefit from.

Pokecoins are an extremely important part of Pokemon Go’s economy and progression. They are used to purchase most rewards in Niantic’s AR game including more box space, item storage capacity, consumable items, and even the ability to switch teams.

Outside of purchasing Pokecoins for real money, the only way to acquire coins is by leaving Pokemon in Gyms. Each trainer is limited to 50 coins a day from Gyms with coins only being rewarded once a Pokemon is knocked out.

It’s this limit that has frustrated some Pokemon Go players who want to see an alternative system introduced.

Pokemon Go trainers want Gym daily Pokecoin limit removed

Red up by losing out on Pokecoins, one trainer took to Reddit to complain about the current gym coin limit.

The post titled ” I wish there wasn’t a 50 coin limit per day,” shows the user having two Slakings still in gyms but unable to earn more coins due to the daily limit.

The thread featured various proposals on how Niantic could improve Gyms. One such reply commented: “I do wish we could get 50 a day per day that Pokemon is in a gym. Alternatively, a higher daily limit would be nice.”

Other players didn’t mind there being a limit but thought that the current structure of that limit was flawed: “Instead of 50 coins max/day, if the Pokemon returns, it should be 350 coins max/week. I work from home, so I don’t go out often during the week.”

Another player was less bothered by the limit and rather by other restrictions: “What they should do is give us the ability to make the Pokémon return whenever we want.”

The current daily coin limit from gyms frustrates a lot of players with trainers responding “Yeah, this is hella annoying. I refuse to buy coins also on principle,” and “I’m halfway out of the door from the game, because of this and other things (especially since the nerfing of the remote raids).”

Originally, gyms in Pokemon Go gave 10 Pokecoins each up to a limit of 100 per day. This has been changed multiple times before arriving at the current system. Many players have been asking for a change to Gym rewards for some time but there has been no indication that an update is planned.