Pokemon Go players outraged as Niantic releases “good boxes”, but not for everyone

Pokemon Go players continue to struggle with expensive premium Boxes offering few good items, and now many are noticing that the contents of Boxes aren’t the same for every player.

Pokemon Go made several changes throughout the course of 2022, rolling back Community Day durations, nerfing the effectiveness of Incense, and requiring new event Tickets, among many other alternations. Unfortunately, few of these changes have been positive for those who enjoy the mobile app.

One of the most frustrating updates appeared in the Pokemon Go premium Boxes that can be purchased through the in-game store. These Boxes, which initially provided discounts on critical items like Incubators, Lucky Eggs, and Remote Raid Passes, became more expensive while offering content that wasn’t particularly useful to trainers.

After months of begging Niantic for premium Box changes, many have noticed an unexpected new direction that seems to be happening in Pokemon Go. While some players are offered unhelpful Boxes, others have access to better Boxes with different items for the same price.

Pokemon Go players get different premium Boxes

On the Reddit forum r/PokemonGo, user Uunikana shares a post stating, “Finally good boxes, but why were they released only for some people and not everyone?”. The text is followed by images comparing two “Boost Box” premium Boxes that hold different items at the price of 99 PokeCoins.

The images, which are displayed as a meme, show one Pokemon Go Box offering two Incubators while the other offers two Lucky Eggs and a Premium Battle Pass. Fans in the comments chime in, sharing their frustration. One player states, “Probably some AB testing I think” while another adds, “Wtf I want the incubator box but it’s not there :(“.

Unfortunately, Niantic hasn’t made any statements warning Pokemon Go players about possible testing for these Boxes. Because of this, it isn’t clear why some players are seeing certain Boxes while others are not. There also isn’t any information on why Box contents seem to be different for the players who can see the Boost Boxes. The lack of communication could continue to be a hurdle for the foreseeable future.