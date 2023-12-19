Pokemon Go players mock Niantic for posting about event as it ended

The latest Pokemon Go event was a shock to many, as it was announced just as it was ending for a lot of people, leading to mockery from players worldwide

As a live service game, Pokemon Go relies on regular events and updates to keep people returning and spending money. This means the Pokemon Go social media channels are vitally important, as they are how many people learn about the events, giving them the chance to participate.

Usually, the Pokemon Go events, like the ongoing Community Days, are announced way in advance. These events happen in countries that span multiple time zones, so announcing an event too late means fans might miss out.

Unfortunately, when a property becomes as big as Pokemon Go, there are bound to be times when messages get mixed and announcements are screwed up. This was the fate of a recent Kecleon event, which was just as difficult to see as the Pokemon itself.

Niantic

Pokemon Go fans were notified about a Kecleon event as it was ending

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has created a thread mocking the official Pokemon Go Twitter/X page, as it featured an update about a Kecleon event that was due to run from 5 pm to 8 pm local time. Unfortunately, the tweet was sent out at 8 pm, leading to mockery from the fans.

“Ah yes the old tell everyone about the event after it’s over play,” one user wrote, while another said, “For my Timezone I found out about it Tuesday morning.”

The original Pokemon Go Twitter/X post also had its fair share of complaints. One user wrote, “You know people outside America also play this game. Can you please inform us early enough so NZ and Aus players are aware of these types of surprise events. Do better.”

Sadly, roasting Niantic for mistakes is common among the Pokemon Go fanbase. The only question is whether the Kecleon event will be repeated following this screw-up, especially as catching 10 Kecleon is one of the tasks in the Jirachi Masterwork Research.

Luckily, Kecleon isn’t going anywhere, and fans will have more chances to catch it in the future. This is just a silly slip-up by Niantic and Pokemon Go’s social media team, and hopefully, the Kecleon event will return quickly, with the fans given a lot more warning of its arrival.