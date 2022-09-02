Pokemon Go players meme “A Cosmic Companion” challenges after lack of Natu spawns

The new season of Pokemon Go – Season of Light – starts off by giving players a new Special Research quest, but players are poking fun at how difficult the first challenge seems to be.

Ultra Beasts flooded into Pokemon at the end of the Pokemon Go Fest festivities, and they’re being followed up by a brand new season.

Professor Willow returned to kick off the Season of Light with a new look and cute companion. Cosmog, the first stage of the Solgaleo and Lunala Legendary lines, is here to keep the new and improved professor company.

But in order to learn more about this mysterious Legendary, players are given a Special Research task. “A Cosmic Companion” is the intro to the Season, but players are having a laugh at how difficult it’s been to complete.

Best Pokemon Go “A Cosmic Companion” memes

The trend started after Reddit user galaxygames82 shared a screenshot of the Special Research with one task remaining. They asked, “Is anyone else having a hard time with this research?” followed by a photo of the ‘Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokemon’ challenge.

Many users commented how they hadn’t had any luck with encountering Psychic Pokemon. But other users took this opportunity to rake in some Reddit Karma for themselves.

Signapple posted a photo captioned “fixed it for you” where they replaced the ‘Psychic-type’ with ‘Natu’ as it is the only Psychic Pokemon players seem to be encountering.

Trainers then got a little more creative posting similar screenshots but replacing the Psychic challenge with ones of their own creation. Many posts captioned “Anyone else having trouble with this?” were met with fake tasks such as “Hide illegal substances from the DEA” or “Get a girlfriend”.

Despite all of the shenanigans, players seem to be struggling to find enough Psychic-type Pokemon to complete the Special Research.

Luckily, Pokemon Go has an Inkay Special Research and a Psychic-themed event lined up for trainers. While it may not be the instant completion players were hoping for, at least the task won’t stay unfulfilled for long.