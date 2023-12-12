Pokemon Go players love incredibly rare “useless” Pokemon 

Pokemon Go players have rushed to defend a Pokemon that is as rare as it is useless, making it valuable for a collector but not in battles.

Pokemon Go has several varieties of rare Pokemon. Along with the usual Shiny Pokemon, there are also Shadow Pokemon and Pokemon with perfect stats. Any combination of these three is also extremely rare and valuable.

By the same metric, there are also Pokemon considered rare for having terrible stats. These Pokemon are all but useless on the battlefield, but some players like keeping them just because of the novelty value and to brag about owning one online.

The encounter rate of a Pokemon has a lot to do with its rarity, as a common overworld encounter gives more chances for perfect stats or a Shiny than something harder to find. This has resulted in some rare Pokemon being more valuable than others.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players love the useless Shiny Ditto

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has asked fans for their opinion on their “useless” Shiny Ditto, which has the worst possible stats in the game. Rather than deriding the happy blue blob, fans rushed to support the rare Shiny Ditto.

“As a fan of ditto and a collector of zeroes, I am immensely jealous. Smash,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s my holy grail of Pokemon. Nice job.”

“You have the rarest Pokemon in the game and you’re calling it useless?” another user wrote, “I would win the game if I ever get a shnundo and especially this one. You have a shiny nundo of every Pokemon now technically. God I hate you.”

Ditto are harder to encounter than most Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as they use their Transform move to masquerade as other Pokemon on the overworld. This means you must catch random Pokemon to try and get one, which is a nightmare, even during events with a boosted encounter rate.

Ditto are seldom useless in the mainline Pokemon games due to their versatility as breeding partners. This means that the Shiny Ditto can be useful if traded to the other games, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t love it regardless.

