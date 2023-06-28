Pokemon Go players “losing faith” after Niantic reverses spawn distance

Once again, Pokemon Go players have had enough of Niantic “toying with their feelings” after the spawn distance drama.

In the past few months, Niantic has come under heavy fire for nerfing Remote Raid Passes and events that were filled with glitches. As a result, Pokemon Go users caused #HearUsNiantic to become trending on social media to demand change from the video game company.

Now, Niantic has reversed a feature present in Pokemon Go’s Update 0.275 that people seemed excited about. The update doubled the spawn distance from 40 to 80 meters – which benefited rural and disabled players.

Originally believed a permanent addition, Niantic has since claimed it was an “unintended effect of a bug fix.” Consequently, trainers have criticized the management of the Pokemon Go developer.

Pokemon Go players upset with Niantic after distance reversal

A Reddit user vented their frustration with Niantic on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The OP claimed Niantic was “toying with their feelings” by taking something beneficial away from them. In the comment section, fellow Pokemon Go players didn’t hold back their similar stance.

“They legitimately have to be the absolute worst company of any game I’ve played in terms of communication, decision-making, and implementation,” one user wrote.

“It’s like whenever they see their player base actually happy about something their first thought is how to put an end to that,” another trainer said.

One player even shared annoyance with a short letter addressed to the company. “Dear Niantic: Giving something to players and then taking it away from them feels shitty to the players,” the comment read.

“Your players lose faith in you each and every time you do this. How would your CEO like it if you took away his bonus after giving it to him because it didn’t fit your mission?”

Despite Niantic eliminating the Spawn Distance increase, one Pokemon Go trainer has discovered a trick to keep the feature a little bit longer. Check out our article to learn more information.