Pokemon Go players left stunned after finding 1.8 tonne Zorua

A Pokemon Go trainer encountered and captured an absurdly heavy Zorua that weighed 1,816 kg despite the Tricky Fox Pokemon being barely one meter tall.

When it comes to height and weight, there’s a lot in Pokemon that doesn’t make much sense. For example, Wailord has a weight density of under 1 kg/m³ which is less than air itself.

Bizarre heights in Pokemon Go aren’t unusual either with one player discovering that their trainer was on the extremely short side with a 1.37 meter Pyroar towering over them.

Article continues after ad

Yet this latest post showing off an extraordinarily heavy Pokemon might be the might extreme example yet of the series not caring about believable height or weight.

Article continues after ad

Absurdly heavy Zorua leaves Pokemon Go community stunned

Sharing their freakish catch on Reddit, one trainer posted: “XXL indeed, that’s a huge Zorua,” alongside an attached image showing a 1,816 kg Zorua at just 1.14 meters.

1,816 kg is the equivalent of just over 4,000 lbs. That’s roughly the same weight as a large saloon car or 42 bags of cement. In Pokemon terms, this unbelievably plump Zorua weighs the same as almost two Groudons, over four Regigigas, and a hilarious 18,160 Kartanas.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Others couldn’t help but laugh at the XXL baby fox with one comment reading: “Dude I literally double taked so hard when I saw that weight. It f**kin made me lol.”

Article continues after ad

Another trainer claimed the chunky Zorua was more “Dark Matter Type,” than Dark Type as well as saying “He eats because he is unhappy,” to justify the little guy’s sizable diet.

“He could use Bodyslam and take out half of the building,” another reply hypothesized believing this fox’s physical attacks would pack unimaginable force capable of falling cityscapes.

Article continues after ad

While Pokemon Go and the wider franchise are known for their questionable heights and weights, this particular example is almost certainly a bug. Even so, this unique Zorua would make a great addition to any collection.